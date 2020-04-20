Manu Jain video chats with 800 Xiaomi employees… wait, is that the Mi Laptop Air?

tech

We are all staying in and trying to flatten the Covid-19 curve. And amidst household chores and new hobbies, it is work as usual for most of us and video-conferencing is what is saving the day. Xiaomi India’s Managing Director Manu Jain, for instance, was on a video call with more than 800 Xiaomi employees today evening and Jain shared some photos.

We're all together! 🙏#Xiaomi ❤️️ #Team #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/WW88U0MROb — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 20, 2020

Yes, he is using Zoom, but that’s not the issue here. Yes, 808 employees are online at the same time, that’s not the point either. The laptop Jain is seen using is the Mi Laptop Air.

Jain has said in the past that he uses devices that have launched or are about to launch in India, and this could be an indication of the fact that we might see the Mi Laptop Air in India sometime soon.

Right now, there is no putting a date on how soon is soon, given the current situation. But one can consider this to be an affirmation, of sorts.

The Mi Laptop Air comes in two sizes - a 12.5-inch and a 13.3-inch, both in integrated graphics cards. You can check out all the specs of the Mi Laptop Air here. The website does not indicate any prices so that means that Xiaomi fans will have to wait a while for this laptop to launch here.

Jain’s tweet also gives us a glimpse at the laptop’s webcam. Admittedly, it doesn’t look great, but it’s a photo of a screen, so let’s take it as it is.