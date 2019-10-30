Mario Kart Tour reaches 129.3 million downloads in first month

tech

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 19:28 IST

Nintendo’s Mario Kart Tour has already reached 129.3 million downloads across the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in its first month.

Nintendo announced the Mario Kart Tour mobile game back in January 2018, with an original launch date of March 2019, but the game was then delayed and later launched on September 25. Mario Kart Run is the biggest launch that Nintendo has ever seen.

The game was outraced only by Pokemon Go, which amassed 163 million downloads in its first 30 days and has since crossed the 1 billion threshold, according to recent data shared by Sensor Tower.

So far Mario Kart Tour has raked in $37.4 million through in-game purchases across Apple App Store as well as Google Play Store.

Meanwhile, Super Mario Run was downloaded 21.8 times, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp was downloaded 19.1 million times, Fire Emblem Heroes was downloaded 9.7 million times, Dr. Mario World was downloaded 7.4 million times and Dragalia Lost hit 1.6 million downloads - all in their first month.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 19:28 IST