Mark Republic Day with Twitter’s tricolour India Gate emoji

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 18:56 IST

To mark India’s 71st Republic Day, Twitter has specially designed an emoji of the India Gate lit up with the tricolour . You can start tweeting with it from today itself .

According to the announcement from Twitter India, President Ram Nath Kovind will be tweeting with this emoji on January 25 during his address to the nation, “as citizens across the country take to Twitter to participate in a public conversation”.

The new custom emoji made by Twitter to mark India’s 71st Republic Day ( Twitter )

“We believe that the 2020 Republic Day emoji will resonate with Indians across languages, cultures and time zones, giving them yet another reason, and way to celebrate and participate in public conversation,” Mahima Kaul, Director, Public Policy, India and South Asia, Twitter India, said in a statement.

The special R-Day emoji will be live until January 30 and will be available in English as well as ten Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Urdu and Gurmukhi.

This is the fifth year Twitter has supported Republic Day in India with a custom emoji. And you can use this emoji when you tweet with the #RepublicDay. The moment you tweet with that hashtag you will see the India Gate emoji pop up in the drop-down menu, click on that and keep tweeting.