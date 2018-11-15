Mark Zuckerberg asks Facebook executives to use only Android phones: Report

Mark Zuckerberg does not want Facebook executives to use Apple’s iPhones.

According to The New York Times, Zuckerberg has asked Facebook executives to use only Android phones as the Google operating system has more users than Apple’s iOS.

The report comes shortly after Apple CEO Tim Cook took a dig at Facebook’s recent data breaches, saying he’d prefer the social networking company had stopped using personal data of users to build “these detailed profiles of people ... patched together from several sources.”

“I think the best regulation is no regulation, is self-regulation,” he said in an interview to MSNBC and Recode. “However, I think we’re beyond that here.”

“The truth is, we could make a ton of money if we monetized our customer — if our customer was our product. We’ve elected not to do that,” he added.

Cook has been critical of Google, Facebook and other companies using users’ data for targeted ads. Of late, he has also advocated stricter data privacy laws.

Speaking at an international conference on data privacy at Brussels last month, Cook hailed the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, law, which is believed to be very strict on the internet companies.

That being said, Zuckerberg’s decision to ask Facebook management team to use Android phones may have been influenced by Cook’s criticism but Google’s mobile OS is indeed the largest in the world.

According to a statcounter report, Android has the highest OS (mobile and tablets) market share at 71.18%. Apple's iOS is at a distant second position with 26.05%.

Nov 15, 2018