e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Mark Zuckerberg’s goal for the next decade is to be understood, not liked

Mark Zuckerberg’s goal for the next decade is to be understood, not liked

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his goal for the next ten years “isn’t to be liked, but to be understood.”

tech Updated: Jan 30, 2020 12:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election and data privacy.
In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election and data privacy.(AP)
         

Facebook had its Q4 2019 earnings call earlier today. Mark Zuckerberg revealed 2.9 billion people use Facebook’s family of apps including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. After highlighting what Facebook has been working on and its future plans, Zuckerberg said his goal for the next decade “isn’t to be liked, but to be understood.”

The past two years for the Facebook haven’t been all that good with heavy criticism and backlash on the social media platform’s privacy. Zuckerberg also faced a series of meetings with government executives on how Facebook’s data and user privacy.

Zuckerberg went on to explain how Facebook will focus more on communicating their principles. These “principles” are pretty big for Facebook and its key focuses include allowing people to build their own communities, defending encryption, helping small businesses and give more freebies.

“This is going to be another important year. It’s going to be an intense year with the elections. Some of our long-term technology bets are going to start coming to fruition. We have strong business momentum. And we have to get out there and show what we stand for,” he said.

Zuckerberg’s speech at Facebook’s earnings echoes what he said earlier this month when he announced he would end his annual challenges. Zuckerberg is now focusing on a decade-long goal where he will focus on upcoming projects like building a privacy-focused platform, and investing more in VR and AR. Zuckerberg had announced last year Facebook is working on an encrypted messaging platform for WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. Facebook has also finished setting up its ‘Oversight Board’ which is an independent panel and holds the power to make the final call on Facebook’s controversial content.

tags
top news
‘Mercy plea pending’: 4 Delhi gang rape convicts ask court to stop 1 Feb hanging
‘Mercy plea pending’: 4 Delhi gang rape convicts ask court to stop 1 Feb hanging
Amid high decibel campaigning by AAP and BJP in Delhi, Congress goes missing
Amid high decibel campaigning by AAP and BJP in Delhi, Congress goes missing
‘Vote for Aam Aadmi Party’, says O’Brien as TMC backs AAP in Delhi polls
‘Vote for Aam Aadmi Party’, says O’Brien as TMC backs AAP in Delhi polls
Govt releases FAQs on coronavirus, says rapidly evolving situation
Govt releases FAQs on coronavirus, says rapidly evolving situation
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
Why Bapu remains relevant | HT Editorial
Why Bapu remains relevant | HT Editorial
Foot massager to Android tablets, top features of India-bound Audi A8 L revealed
Foot massager to Android tablets, top features of India-bound Audi A8 L revealed
Huge uptick in India-Australia strategic relationship: Harinder Sidhu | WorldView
Huge uptick in India-Australia strategic relationship: Harinder Sidhu | WorldView
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech