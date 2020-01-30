Mark Zuckerberg’s goal for the next decade is to be understood, not liked

tech

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 12:04 IST

Facebook had its Q4 2019 earnings call earlier today. Mark Zuckerberg revealed 2.9 billion people use Facebook’s family of apps including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. After highlighting what Facebook has been working on and its future plans, Zuckerberg said his goal for the next decade “isn’t to be liked, but to be understood.”

The past two years for the Facebook haven’t been all that good with heavy criticism and backlash on the social media platform’s privacy. Zuckerberg also faced a series of meetings with government executives on how Facebook’s data and user privacy.

Zuckerberg went on to explain how Facebook will focus more on communicating their principles. These “principles” are pretty big for Facebook and its key focuses include allowing people to build their own communities, defending encryption, helping small businesses and give more freebies.

“This is going to be another important year. It’s going to be an intense year with the elections. Some of our long-term technology bets are going to start coming to fruition. We have strong business momentum. And we have to get out there and show what we stand for,” he said.

Zuckerberg’s speech at Facebook’s earnings echoes what he said earlier this month when he announced he would end his annual challenges. Zuckerberg is now focusing on a decade-long goal where he will focus on upcoming projects like building a privacy-focused platform, and investing more in VR and AR. Zuckerberg had announced last year Facebook is working on an encrypted messaging platform for WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. Facebook has also finished setting up its ‘Oversight Board’ which is an independent panel and holds the power to make the final call on Facebook’s controversial content.