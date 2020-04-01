e-paper
Marriott reveals second data breach, 5.2 million guests affected

Marriott reveals second data breach, 5.2 million guests affected

The company also said information such as account passwords, payment card information and passport information were not a part of the breach.

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 08:43 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
In November 2018, Marriott said its Starwood guest reservation database was breached.
In November 2018, Marriott said its Starwood guest reservation database was breached.
         

Marriott International Inc said on Tuesday information of about 5.2 million hotel guests was breached, the second such incident for the hotel operator in less than two years.

It said the breached information, including contact details, loyalty account information and additional personal details such as gender and birthdays, may have been accessed using the login credentials of two employees at a franchise property.

The company also said information such as account passwords, payment card information and passport information were not a part of the breach.

ALSO READ: Massive breach at Marriott’s Starwood hotels, data of 500mn guests may be compromised

Marriott said it was currently investigating the incident, which it believed started in mid-January and was identified around February end.

In November 2018, Marriott said its Starwood guest reservation database was breached, potentially exposing information on about 500 million guests.

