MarsCat and other robot cats unveiled at CES 2020

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 17:46 IST

CES 2020 saw the unveiling of what is being depicted as the world’s first “Artificial Human.” Neon is a creation of the Samsung-backed Star Labs.

Pranav Mistry, who is the president and CEO of Star Labs, took to Twitter ahead of the unveiling and wrote: “Flying to CES tomorrow, and the code is finally working :) Ready to demo CORE R3. It can now autonomously create new expressions, new movements, new dialog (even in Hindi), completely different from the original captured data.”

The annual event organised by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is being held at Las Vegas from January 7 to 10.

However, the Neon is not the only robot that has been showcased at the four-day tech fest. Here’s a list of other robots in focus at CES 2020:

Bellabot

The CES 2020 tech expo saw the unveiling of a robot cat that has been designed to ferry plates of food to restaurant customers. Built by Chinese firm Pudu Tech, it is defined as being a new type of “cute but powerful” delivery robot that has a breakthrough in appearance design and man-machine interaction.

MarsCat

This year saw another robotic kitty being showcased at CES. Developed by Elephant Robotics, MarsCat can walk, stretch, play with toys and can recognise human faces. The robotic feline also knows 20 commands and phrases, including ‘sit’. It is being hailed as the world’s first bionic pet cat.

Walker

One of the finalists for the Best of CES 2019 award, UBTech’s newly updated Walker bot, was also shown at CES this year. According to a BBC report, the updated model can perform Tai Chi and yoga poses marking an improvement in motion control.

RollBot

Summoned by a smartphone using Bluetooth, consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble unveiled the two-wheeled robot designed to help out owners at times of their need. However, according to a report in The Telegraph UK, there have been no updates as to if or when the company will make the robot available to the general public.

Reachy

Pollen Robotics unveiled its open source interactive robot to explore real-world applications. Reachy is an expressive open-source humanoid service robot which specialises in interacting with people and manipulating objects. Reachy can convey many emotions to the audience and has a humanoid arm made for object manipulation.

Qoobo therapeutic robot

Unveiled at CES 2020, the Qoobo is a therapeutic robot which is a cushion with a tail. When someone caresses it, the cushion waves gently and when rubbed it swings playfully. It also occasionally wags its tail to say hello.