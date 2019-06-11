Marvel Avengers game is coming next year, features new character design, storyline

Avengers are back! Well, sort of. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes return in a completely new universe where Tony Stark lives on and Steve Rogers remains young. At the ongoing E3 2019 gaming expo, Marvel finally unveiled the long-awaited official game -- Avengers: A-Day.

Avengers: A-Day game trailer reveals a new look of the core members of the team. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man or Chris Evans as Captain America. If you’ve grown accustomed to Marvel Cinematic Universe actors as Avengers, it may take some time to get used to the new character designs.

Also, if you didn’t like the new character look, you’re not alone.

I'm actually kinda dreading this game being a thing again because they said they're keeping That Sequence — Charlotte Ariel Finn (@CharlotteBeyond) June 11, 2019

As far as the storyline goes, it’s a fresh take but does have some elements borrowed from Civil War. Here’s the official synopsis of the game: “Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source.”

ALSO READ: E3’s big surprise: Keanu Reeves stars in CyberPunk 2077

“The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

The game has been developed by Square Enix in collaboration with Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal, Nixxes Software, and Crystal Northwest. It will be an action-adventure game which will also feature single-player and co-operative gameplay.

Marvel’s Avengers will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC platforms on May 15, 2020.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 14:47 IST