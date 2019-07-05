Marvel’s Avengers assemble for Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X smartphones

Xiaomi and Realme have introduced special editions of their latest smartphones. Based on Marvel characters, Xiaomi has launched Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Limited Edition while Realme launched Spider-Man: Far Home Home edition. Both Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Realme X are coming to India soon.

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Limited Edition comes with a black colour back panel. The smartphone also comes in an Avengers-themed case. Apart from design changes, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Limited Edition has the same specs as the main version.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone has a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display. It has a triple-camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor. It also has a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It’s powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

Realme’X Spider-Man: Far Home edition also comes with a special case and package. The UI has also been tweaked in line with the movie. Realme is set to launch Realme X in India on July 15. The latest Realme flagship phone comes with an edge-to-edge screen without a notch. It has a pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone is expected to launch in India with a different set of specifications than the China version.

