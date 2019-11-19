Master photography with these wide angle camera lenses

tech

Are you looking for wide-angle camera lenses? If yes, then you have landed at the right place. Here, some of the top-class wide-angle lenses are listed for you. All these lenses deliver professional-quality detailed and sharp images and videos. Pick any of these lenses to experience incredible photography!

Panasonic H-E08018 F/2.8-22 Fixed Zoom Lumix G Leica DG Vario-Elmarit Professional Lens

The lens ensures the finest optical performance to the owners of cutting-edge interchangeable cameras. The specialized lens carries a splash and dustproof design complementing outdoor photography. For premium 4k video and still photography, it boasts of a fast and quiet 240-fps autofocus drive. The lightweight lens weighs just 315 gm and features micro four thirds compactness.

Fujifilm XF 23 mm F1.4 R Lens

The wide-angle lens carries a focal length equivalent to 35mm. The lens is designed for a broad range of applications like portraits, landscapes and general photography. The fast maximum aperture of f/1.4 enables you to shoot handheld in low-light conditions. The lens offers bokeh effect. With optical correction, lens distortion has been minimized to the highest level for delivering the supreme-quality picture. To maintain a reasonable depth of field at a medium aperture while capturing portraits or product shots with smooth bokeh, it features a rounded seven-blade diaphragm.

Samyang MF 14 mm F2.8 Ultra Wide Angle Lens

Get wide-angle, high resolution, sharp and vivid photographs with Samyang MF 14 mm lenses. The premium lenses feature Z mount just like Nikon Z6 or Nikon Z7. They are suitable for APS-C and full-frame sensors. The lens offers manual focusing with a 14-mm fixed focal length. The f/2.8 speed is perfect for shooting situations in difficult lighting conditions. Further, it offers wide variation space for the depth of field.

Rokinon 16M-E 16mm f/2.0 Aspherical Wide Fixed Angle Lens

The ultra wide-angle 16 mm lens is designed for experiencing professional-standard photography. It features a large f/2.0 aperture for offering high-quality photographs in low-light conditions and night-street shootings. Also, it comprises a removable lens hood. The specialized lens is available for a broad range of cameras including Nikon, Samsung NX, Canon EOS, Sony Alpha, Micro 4/3, Pentax, Sony E-Mount, Canon M, and Fuji X.

Panasonic Lumix G Lens

It is a versatile 25 mm lens having a natural viewing angle designed for a wide variety of occasions. The large-diameter f1.7 aperture of the lens helps you to have a great background bokeh effect. The lens has a smooth quick action stepping motor focusing to ensure the best-in-class hybrid photography with beautiful photos and high-definition videos. It boasts of micro four thirds mounting. The 127-gm ultra-lightweight lens comes with a compact design and eight construction elements in seven groups.

Meike 12mm F/2.8 Ultra Wide Angle Manual Focus Prime Lens

The lens features 12 elements in groups. With a minimum focus distance of 10 cm, it offers an aperture range between f2.8 and f22. It is a non-zooming full manual focus lens. It includes a removable lens hood. The lens variant is specially designed for Sony E Mount APS-C Mirrorless cameras. To capture photos with the Meike lens, you require setting the camera in the ‘Shoot without Lens’ mode.

