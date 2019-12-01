Master smartphone gaming with these value-for-money gamepads

tech

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 16:00 IST

With an ever-growing number of mobile gamers and mobile games like Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile, everyone wants to step up their skill and gameplay experience. A gamepad does just that! Along with offering more precision, it also brings comfort and convenience to your gaming experience. Here are some of the gamepads for mobile gaming you should check out:

Amkette Evo Gamepad Go

The Amkette Evo Gamepad Go is designed to make your smartphone feel like a gaming console that you can take on the go. It is lightweight and can be carried easily wherever you go. The dual analog sticks and analog triggers provide the much-needed precision and accuracy in mobile games, especially shooters. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth 4.2 and has an adjustable clamp that allows you to mount your phone right on the controller. The textured rubber grip offers the comfort that you just can’t get while holding your phone in your hand. It has an excellent battery life and an auto power-saving mode.

Pros:

Comfortable and lightweight

Mouse mode

Can be connected with PC and PS3

Can be used wired and wireless

Cons:

No official support for PUBG

No vibration feature

B07J2N2C58

Cosmic Byte C1070T

The Cosmic Byte C1070T is a wired controller for Android smartphones with both X-input and Direct-input for better compatibility with a wide range of games. The 360-degree analog sticks offer better comfort and precise control. There are 12 numeric buttons available that can be mapped according to the game you are playing. The Turbo mode allows for ‘Rapid Fire’ in games that have support for it. The Cosmic Byte C1070T has dual vibration motors that give you the haptic feedback that you need. The cable is decently long at 1.8 metres and the controller comes with a 0.3-metre OTG cable. It is also a budget-friendly option.

Pros:

Budget-friendly

Dual vibration motors

Compatible with PlayStation 3 and Windows

Cons:



Wired only

B07336WDNJ

Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 3

Boasting of high precision 3D 360-degree analog sticks, the Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 3 is a comfortable gamepad for your smartphone. It has a leather-textured anti-slip grip to ensure comfort when gaming for longer durations. The four action buttons are pressure sensitive for extra precision. Also, this gamepad does not need a USB receiver to connect with other devices. It uses the low latency Bluetooth 4.2 connection to easily connect with your smartphone. The secure clamp on the Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 3 ensures a sturdy mounting mechanism for different sized phones. Like the Evo Gamepad Go, it also has an auto power-off feature.

Pros:

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Anti-skid rubber grips

Can be used with PS3 and PC with the included USB cable

Cons:

Relatively expensive

No official support for PUBG

B07J2N2C58

NOYMI Pubg Trigger Controller

The NOYMI Pubg Trigger Controller is not the traditional gamepad but provides much of the same functionality. It connects to your smartphone via a USB cable and your phone attaches to the controller in such a way that you get to use the screen of your phone along with the grips of the controller. Two alloy triggers come in contact with the upper area of the screen when in landscape mode. You will need to map the control in the game to the area where these triggers touch the screen. Along with all these features, the NOYMI Trigger Controller also has a built-in fan that keeps your phone cool during long gaming sessions.

Pros:

Budget-friendly

Cable does not obstruct your gameplay

The touch heads on the triggers are rotatable

Cons:

No wireless connectivity

USB Type C phones will require an additional cord

B07YY8V1JD

Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad

While the Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad may not have been designed specifically for the mobile gamer, it can be used with your smartphone using the included cable and USB dongle provided with it. The Redgear Pro has a traditional design with no clamp to hold your phone. It has both X-input and direct input for better compatibility. You get 2 analog sticks and 11 buttons including a turbo mode button. The ABXY keys are illuminated for those night time gaming sessions. It boasts of a battery life of 10 hours and dual high-intensity vibration motors.

B01FJHV47Q

Pros:

Illuminated buttons

Wireless operation with smartphones

High-intensity dual vibration motors

No clamp

Cons:

No Bluetooth connection for smartphones

Buttons might feel a little mushy

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)