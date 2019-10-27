Master these Gmail hacks to make your life easier

tech

Gmail is one of the most popular email services in the world. Google’s email service is now also becoming popular among enterprise users with a custom G Suite. Gmail over the years has become much smarter and dynamic in terms of features. Here are some of the simplest tips and tricks to make your mail app more productive.

Schedule an email

Want to send an email early morning to your contacts? Google now allows Gmail users to schedule an email. Here’s how you can do so.

Step 1: Click on the “Compose” button.

Step 2: Click on a drop-down button that appears next to the “Send” button.

Step 3: Select between the options that you see in a pop-up box.

Step 4: You can also customize the date and time for scheduling an email.

Self-destructing email

If you want your email to stay confidential, here’s how you can send self-destructing emails on Gmail.

Step 1: Click on the “Compose” button.

Step 2: Click on the lock/clock icon at the bottom to enable Confidential mode.

Step 3: Set an expiration date between 1 day, 1 week, 1 month, 3 months, and 5 years.

Step 4: You can also set a password requirement (generated by Google) for your confidential emails.

Manage Inbox storage

Google gives you a limited free storage option on Gmail. If you’ve not cleaned up your inbox in some time, your email storage can get choked quite faster. You can begin with deleting emails under “Promotion” category. Then you can also take a good look at your spam folder to delete unnecessary emails.

If your storage hasn’t reduced much, here’s what more you can do. For mass deleting older emails, search for “older_than:1y” You can change the prefix before “y” to search for even older mails.

To delete emails with heavy images, here’s what you need to do. Type and search “Larger:10M” to look for emails with images with more than 10MB in size.

Click on the drop-down menu appearing next to the search box to further narrow your search. You can manually look for emails that have attachments and exclude chats.

