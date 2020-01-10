e-paper
Maybe money CAN buy you happiness: This Japanese billionaire is giving away $9 million on Twitter

On New Year’s Eve, online shopping mogul Yusaku Maezawa posted a tweet to give away 1 billion yen (around $9 million) to the Twitter users, to see if money improves their happiness.

tech Updated: Jan 10, 2020 12:08 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Over 40 lakh people who retweeted Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa’s tweet are eagerly waiting to know the final 1,000 lucky ones who will share the $9 million bounty announced by him to know if money can bring happiness in their lives.

All they needed to do was to retweet his tweet before midnight on January 7. Each one of the 1,000 winners will get a million yen each (nearly $9,100).

“A lottery will determine the winners, and Maezawa will personally notify them in a direct message within two to three days,” reports the CNN.

In a YouTube video, Maezawa who is worth $2 billion, called the contest a “serious social trial” to see what impact a million yen could have on a person’s life.

In January 2019, he did the same and distributed 100 million yen ($914,000) to 100 Twitter users. At that time, his tweet was retweeted for a record 4.68 million times.

