MediaTek 5G chipset set to launch later this month: Report

tech

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:38 IST

Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek has been trying to compete head on with ace chipset makers such as Qualcomm and Huawei and it now is going to unveil its 5G chipset at a company event on November 26, media reports said.

The semiconductor firm was earlier focused on gaming and hence introduced a gaming-focus chip -- the MediaTek G90 in the middle of this year.

“The chipset featured in the promo materials has the MT6885Z designation. Cross-referencing that with an earlier leak, we can assume this is the upcoming flagship-grade 7nm silicon, MediaTek is gearing-up for parthers like Oppo and Vivo,” the GSMArena reported on Saturday.

Some of the suggested specifications for the MT6885 should thus include Cortex-A77 CPU and Mali-G77 CPU cores as well as sub-6 GHz frequency support, it said.