e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / MediaTek Helio G70, G80 processors launched, aimed at gaming users

MediaTek Helio G70, G80 processors launched, aimed at gaming users

MediaTek launches chips G70, G80 for gaming smartphones.

tech Updated: Feb 03, 2020 19:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
MediaTek Helio G70, G80 processors launched
MediaTek Helio G70, G80 processors launched(MediaTek )
         

Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek has unveiled its latest Helio G70 and G80 chipsets for affordable gaming smartphones.

The mid-range chips will power major smartphone brands, which will first hit the Indian market later this month.

“The smartphone gaming market is expanding, and MediaTek’s G series chipsets deliver powerful performance and game-play features that let device makers innovate and cater to consumer gaming demands,” Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Business Unit, said in a statement.

“The G series chips have an impressive combination of hardware and software to optimise performance, provide superb image quality, smooth game-play and ensure uninterrupted connectivity for dedicated gamers,” added Lee.

MediaTek G80 features
MediaTek G80 features ( MediaTek )

ALSO READ: MediaTek unveils Dimensity 800 5G Series chipsets for 5G smartphones

Built on 12nm process, MediaTek’s Helio G70 and G80 incorporate a pair of powerful Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz, plus six Cortex-A55 CPUs operating at up to 1.8GHz for improved single and multi core performance.

MediaTek G70 features
MediaTek G70 features ( MediaTek )

For gaming, an efficient, high-performance Arm Mali-G52 class graphics processor operates at 820 MHz on the Helio G70 chipset and has a 15 per cent enhancement of up to 950 MHz on the Helio G80, thus, improving peak performance and ensuring a highly responsive user experience.

Both the chips also include a multitude of hardware accelerators -- dedicated depth engine, Camera Control Unit (CCU), Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) technology that enhances video panning and ultra-fast recording (up to 240fps).

tags
top news
PM Modi sets up GoM to oversee Indian response to coronavirus challenge
PM Modi sets up GoM to oversee Indian response to coronavirus challenge
In NIA probe against Davinder Singh, former J-K MLA to be questioned soon
In NIA probe against Davinder Singh, former J-K MLA to be questioned soon
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar for sharing stage with Amit Shah
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar for sharing stage with Amit Shah
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
Budget 2020 won’t drag Indian economy out of worst slowdown, say economists
Budget 2020 won’t drag Indian economy out of worst slowdown, say economists
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech