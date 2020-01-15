MediaTek Helio G70 gaming chipset for budget phones launched

tech

MediaTek introduced Helio G90 and G90T gaming chipsets last year. The company has now added a new chipset to the series for budget smartphones. MediaTek Helio G70 is said to power phones in the budget category priced around Rs 10,000.

Like the G90 series, the Helio G70 is also a gaming focused chipset. It is equipped with the company’s “HyperEngine” technology which is also present in the Helio G90 chipsets. MediaTek says the HyperEngine technology enhances one’s gaming experience by offering a faster response between smartphones and the cell tower. It also lets users reject phone calls mid-game without interrupting the connection.

MediaTek’s Helio G70 chipset also offers better management of CPU, GPU and memory. The chipset is also equipped to handle graphic intensive games and provide extended power for longer gameplay.

The gaming chipset also comes with integrated Voice on Wakeup (VoW) which minimizes power usage for voice assistants on smartphones. It also comes with dedicated AI support for photography like Google Lens, smart photo albums, scene detection and bokeh features.

In terms of specifications, MediaTek Helio G70 is equipped with eight Arm Cortex-A75 and Cortex-A55 cores. For graphics, the Helio G70 uses Arm MAaliG52 GPU. The chipset supports up to dual cameras of 16MP+16MP sensors or a single 48MP sensor. Connectivity support on the MediaTek Helio G70 includes dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 and FM Radio.

There’s no word on when the new MediaTek chipsets will hit smartphones. But it is expected to power budget phones within the Rs 10,000 price bracket. MediaTek’s Helio G90T chipset is used in Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro which starts at Rs 14,999 in India.