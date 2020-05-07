MediaTek Helio G85 gaming chipset with HyperEngine tech launched

tech

MediaTek is gradually beefing up its mid-range and high-end processors lineup. After much talked about Dimensity lineup, MediaTek has launched a new member to gaming chipset series – Helio G85.

The core focus for the new gaming chip is to deliver a better battery life while managing the resources – key necessity for any gaming-focused device or phone that aspires to be a hit among the gaming enthusiasts. The chipset is powered by the company’s HyperEngine technology. Other key focuses of the new chip are AI camera, inertial navigation for better and accurate location information, and dual 4G SIM support.

“MediaTek’s HyperEngine combines various technologies to enhance the overall gaming experience by enabling sustained performance and longer gameplay. With HyperEngine’s performance optimization features, gamers can expect smoother performance in heavy-loading game engines, demanding scenes and intense gameplay, along with intelligent dynamic management of CPU, GPU and memory according to active measurements of power, thermal and gameplay factors,” said the company in a release.

“Additionally, the Helio G85’s connectivity enhancements deliver faster response times between the smartphone and cell tower, providing more reliable connectivity. Users can simply defer calls while gaming without the data connection dropping,” it added.

In terms of specs, MediaTek Helio G85 comes with an Arm Mali-G52 GPU. It has eight cores featuring two ARM Cortex A-75 processors clocked up to 2Hz and six Cortex-A55 processors clocked up to 1.8GHz.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 is set to be one of the first phones to run on MediaTek’s new gaming chipset. The Redmi Note 9 comes with a 5,020mAh battery, 6.53-inch display with full HD+ resolution, 48-megapixel AI quad camera, and 13-megapixel selfie camera, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB storage.