MediaTek Helio G90, Helio G90T gaming chipsets launched

tech

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:40 IST

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek on Tuesday launched Helio G90 and Helio G90T system-on-chips (SoCs) that are specifically designed for gaming phones.

Helio G90 Series of chipsets combine the central processing unit (CPU) and graphics processing unit (GPU) cores with MediaTek’s HyperEngine game technology that tunes the smartphone for gaming.

The Helio G90 Series uses Arm Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 cores which can be clocked up to 2.05GHz.

The chipset also features Arm Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU with clock speeds of up to 800MHz. MediaTek claimed that the GPU can offer up to 50% performance boost.

“The mobile gaming market is growing and device makers are looking to give consumers and especially gaming fans the best smartphone game-play experience.

“Our combination of hardware and software delivers high performance, unrivalled image quality, uninterrupted connectivity, and smooth responsive action even in the most demanding games,” said TL Lee, General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communication business unit.

“With the Helio G90 series, you get a super-fast and responsive display and reduced lag for smoother gameplay. Whether it’s Fortnite, PUBG or other top titles, this chip is a gaming powerhouse,” Lee added.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 11:40 IST