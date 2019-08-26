MediaTek Helio G90T: Closer look at new chip set to power Redmi Note 8 Pro

tech

Each Xiaomi smartphone is preceded by a spate of leaks and rumours to set up a hype. The upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is not an exception. The one difference is that the larger conversation is around the performance of the phone – driven by MediaTek’s Helio G90T. The SoC is set to make its debut with Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro scheduled to launch in China on August 29.

MediaTek’s G90 series paves way for more powerful mid-range smartphones as it bets big on gaming optimisations. The chip also helps mid-range phones upgrade to the 64-megapixel camera – Redmi Note 8 Pro is set to be Xiaomi’s first 64-megapixel camera phone.

Let’s take a closer look at MediaTek’s Helio G90 processor.

HyperEngine

Even as most of the modern mid-range phones are capable of handling graphics-intensive apps, MediaTek is looking to cushion the gaming performance with a dedicated HyperEngine.

MediaTek claims the engine brings visual enhancement, faster clock speeds, lower touch latency, and an intelligent networking – all crucial for a smoother experience on games such as PUBG and Fortnite.

Under the hood runs an octa-core CPU with boosted clock speeds up to 2.05GHz. The chip uses a combination of Arm Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 with a large L3 cache to boost multi-threaded performance by up to 9% compared to competing chips. While UFS 2.1 offers faster data-streaming, RAM up to 10GB LPDDR4x at 2133MHz for better memory and bandwidth optimisation.

MediaTek says intelligent network prediction helps optimise “the connection between your smartphone and cellular network. When it detects the Wi-Fi signal degrading, it triggers Wi-Fi and LTE concurrency that takes just milliseconds. This seamless exchange from one connection to the other keeps the network connection smooth and the game lag-free”

Camera

Xiaomi and Realme are in a race to launch the commercial version of a 64-megapixel camera. This is mainly possible due to MediaTek Helio G90 chip brings support for 64-megapixel 4-cell camera sensors. The built-in quad pixel technology allows better lowlight photos. Helio G90 supports up to 4 rear cameras – another feature expected on Redmi Note 8 Pro. Other key camera features include ultra-wide angle, richer portraits, and AI-driven camera.

Connectivity

MediaTek claims Helio series is AI capable and wants to extend the connectivity features. “The company will include faster 4G speeds. Continuing our DSDS (dual SIM) leadership, essential dual 4G VoLTE and 4G data means a seamless user experience from either data connection, while VoLTE and ViLTE services provide the best possible call and live video experience, with faster call setup time noticeably better sound quality, MediaTek said on its website.

The built-in dual Wi-Fi connections allows a “single smartphone antenna to be connected to two Wi-Fi bands or routers simultaneously (2.4GHz/5GHz). When one band or router is busy, data is seamlessly shifted to an alternative connection, decreasing the latency by 22%.”

Key specifications

Arm Cortex-A55, Arm Cortex-A76, 64-bit

LPDDR3, LPDDR4x up to 10GB

eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1

Bluetooth 5.0

Arm Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

24MP+16MP, 48MP, 64MP Max Camera ISP

3X ISP; AI Face Detection; HW depth engine; AINR; Single-Cam/Dual-Cam Bokeh; Hardware Warping Engine (EIS); Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) engine; MEMA 3DNR; Multi-Frame Noise reduction

