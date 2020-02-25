MediaTek’s MCU chip sees great adoption in IoT devices

tech

Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek on Tuesday said there has been a keen interest from the Internet of Things (IoT) device makers for its MT3620 offering -- a microcontroller unit (MCU) chip designed in close cooperation with Microsoft for direct integration of Microsoft Azure Sphere security solution.

The MCU enables manufacturers to develop secure IoT devices connected to Microsoft Azure Cloud services, the company said in a statement.

“MediaTek is encouraged by the adoption of its MT3620 platform, as we pave the way for extended applications of Azure Sphere, MPU-based SoC chipsets and for OEMs to make great technology accessible to everyone, and on their own terms,” said Mohit Bhushan, VP and GM of US Business Development, MediaTek.

“Security is the single-most pivotal issue facing broad-based adoption of cloud-driven IoT services, particularly for mission-critical industries. We believe Microsoft Azure Sphere is the solution for secure cloud deployments,” Bhushan added.

The MT3620 is a fully-integrated, high-performance MCU that provides the highest level of security for modern, robust Internet-connected edge devices.

Demand for the MT3620 is due to its extensive input/output (I/O) peripheral subsystem that offers device makers flexibility and freedom in device design, so it can be utilized in a wide range of IoT applications including smart home, commercial and industry.

The MT3620 is now commercially available in the form of chipsets, modules and development kits.

The MT3620 is the only MCU available on the market today that incorporates Azure Sphere’s comprehensive end-to-end security, allowing manufacturers to develop highly secured IoT devices that easily connect to Microsoft Azure Cloud Services.

“The MT3620 is the first Azure Sphere certified chip, designed to deliver unparalleled IoT device security that keeps devices secured over time,” said Anita Rao, Principal Programme Lead, Azure Sphere, Microsoft.