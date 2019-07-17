MediaTek teases new Helio G90 gaming chipset

tech

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:57 IST

Taiwanese semiconductor company MediaTek on Tuesday allowed a peek into the Helio G90 -- its first dedicated gaming chipset. The teaser poster that announced its existence, did not reveal much. The full detail is expected soon.

This comes just after US-based chipset making giant Qualcomm announced Snapdragon 855 Plus processor that is built for gaming and virtual reality (VR).

“We can speculate that the G90 is based on the Helio P90, which has a CPU with two Cortex-A75 cores (2.2GHz) and six A55 cores (2.0GHz). As for the GPU, it’s an Imagination PowerVR GM9446 (970MHz), which promises a 15 per cent improvement over the Mali-G72 MP3 used in the Helio P70,” the GSMArena reported.

It would be interesting to know which of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) choose to go with MediaTek’s new gaming chip.

Notably, Xiaomi hasn’t announced a phone powered by a MediaTek chip this year. Some other big handset makers, like OPPO and vivo, have announced devices with MediaTek chipsets.

