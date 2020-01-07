e-paper
Home / Tech / MediaTek unveils Dimensity 800 5G Series chipsets for 5G smartphones

MediaTek unveils Dimensity 800 5G Series chipsets for 5G smartphones

MediaTek introduced its Dimensity 800 Series 5G chipset family that will bring flagship features, power and performance to mid-range 5G smartphones.

Jan 07, 2020 19:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
MediaTek introduced its Dimensity 800 Series 5G chipset family that will bring flagship features, power and performance to mid-range 5G smartphones.
MediaTek introduced its Dimensity 800 Series 5G chipset family that will bring flagship features, power and performance to mid-range 5G smartphones.(REUTERS)
         

MediaTek introduced its Dimensity 800 Series 5G chipset family that will bring flagship features, power and performance to upcoming 5G smartphones. The smartphones are expected to offer premium features in the mid-range space.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G chipset family offers powerful SoCs with integrated 5G modems. The single chip solutions promise to “offers an unrivaled combination of connectivity, multimedia, AI and imaging innovations packed into an ultra-efficient 7nm chip,” according to the company. The first devices featuring these Dimensity 800 Series SoCs are expected to launch in the first half of 2020.  

“MediaTek already launched its flagship 5G smartphone solution, the Dimensity 1000, and with the 800 series 5G chipset family, we are bringing 5G to the mid-tier and mass market,” said TL Lee, head of MediaTek’s wireless business unit.

“Everyone should have access to great technology. The Dimensity 800 Series will power the New Premium segment for 5G, bringing consumers flagship smartphone features and performance at midrange price points,” Lee added.

The Dimensity 800 Series integrates “MediaTek’s 5G modem in one compact design, delivering significant platform power savings compared to two-chip alternatives”.

The Dimensity 800 5G SoC supports 5G with two carrier aggregation (2CC CA) for 30% wider high speed layer coverage, more seamless 5G handover and higher average throughput performance compared to other solutions, with single carrier (1CC, no CA)., said MediaTek.                                                      

The chipsets are designed to “support both stand alone and non-standalone sub-6GHz networks and It includes multi-mode support for every cellular connectivity generation from 2G to 5G, and also supports Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS)”.  

The Dimensity 800 series also includes support for services such as “Voice over New Radio (VoNR), delivers seamless connectivity across networks, and offers both data and voice on 5G. Additionally, the chipset’s integrated 5G modem delivers extreme energy efficiency and is a more power efficient design than other solutions in the market,” the company announced in a press release.

