Meet Bucket Bae, KFC’s new Valentine’s Day robot that follows you everywhere

Every year Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) comes up with a new quirky gadget. We’ve seen DIY drone, powerbanks, Bluetooth game controller, one-click button and limited edition smartphones as well. This time, KFC wants its chicken to be your ‘bae’ on Valentine’s Day.

‘KFC Bucket Bae’ would be every chicken lover’s dream to have the fast food as their date on Valentine’s Day. KFC Bucket Bae robot with wheels carries a chicken bucket, bouquet and krushers.

KFC Bucket Bae will be available on February 14 across select cities. KFC will let five lucky winners to take home the Bucket Bae if they manage to woo it. You can also participate through KFC’s Facebook and Instagram channels and dating apps for some chicken.

KFC Bucket Bae

The KFC Bucket Bae is essentially a bot with the chicken bucket on top, popcorn chicken bouquet on the left and a cup of krushers on the right. Just below the bucket, there’s a Bluetooth speaker you can pair with your phone and play music. As mentioned above, the KFC Bucket Bae comes with wheels and it can follow you around.

The chicken bucket also come with pre-recorded messages like “love you bucket loads”, “you have the secret recipe to my heart”, and “bae’s got you the perfect takeaway”. The KFC Bucket Bae’s heart-shaped eyes also light up once it’s turned on.

The wheels on KFC Bucket Bae aren’t optimised for carpeted floors. You have an infrared transmitter for the KFC Bucket Bae to follow you around. The transmitter, however, wasn’t very accurate. During our demonstration, it kept banging on the walls and would often stop in between. Wheels on the KFC Bucket Bae are quite loud when the device is moving around.

Overall, the KFC Bucket Bae robot is fun to use but too bad it’s limited edition.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 16:03 IST