Meet Exynos 9825, new chip that is set to power Samsung Galaxy Note 10

tech

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:30 IST

Hours before Galaxy Note 10 launch, Samsung has unveiled Exynos 9825 processor which will power the company’s next-generation flagship smartphones. Based on 7nm process, Samsung Exynos 9820 successor bets big on Artificial Intelligence, improved gaming and graphic performance, and smarter camera capabilities.

Samsung uses extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) to deliver faster and more power efficient chip. The latest chip comes integrated with Neural Processing Unit (NPU) on-device AI capabilities for photography and augmented reality. The company says the NPU helps better object recognition within photos. It also learns users’ usage patterns to deliver faster app preloading.

Samsung Exynos 9825 is on octa-core processor which features two 4th generation custom CPUs – two Cortex-A75 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores. The company claims the new chip is “lightning fast” and “power efficient” which help deliver better performance without draining the battery. For gaming enthusiasts, Samsung Exynos 9825 offers Mali G76M12 GPU which is said to be much faster than the previous gen processor.

Another highlight of Exynos 9825 is 8K ultra HD video support. “Exynos 9825’s multi-format codec (MFC) supports up to 8K Ultra HD* video encoding and decoding with diverse codecs including 10-bit HEVC (H.265) that can generate 1,024 different tones for each primary color. With a display subsystem that supports up to 4K UHD display and HDR10+, you can watch the multimedia contents in stunning, true-to-life detail,” said the company on its website.

Samsung’s Exynos 9825 will power the company’s Galaxy Note 10 series of phones which are set to launch later today. The chip is also expected to Samsung’s Galaxy 11 series.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 14:24 IST