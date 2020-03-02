Meet Flippy the burger chef: A kitchen assistant who takes no holidays

tech

Employees at fast-food chains will understand the pain of making massive amount of fries and burgers. All the more during peak hours. An assistant can come handy at such times - especially one who can do the job in a short time without any complaints.

The hope for such a miracle is now a reality with the introduction of Flippy. Flippy is a robot assistant built by California-based Miso Robotics after years of research in robotics and machine learning.

The ‘burger chef’ robot does all the work in the kitchen, from frying chicken fingers to flipping patties. Flippy has built-in sensors that can gauge temperatures and this ensures a higher accuracy level than humans.

With all the talent and skills, the Flippy works at just $3 (Rs 217) an hour. Miso is offering Flippy to fast-food restaurants at an estimated cost of $2,000 (approximately Rs 1.44 lakh) per month on a subscription basis, reported Los Angeles Times.

This means that Flippy is cheaper than a minimum wage worker in the US. What’s more? Flippy never goes home and is always at work!

The report added that the fast-food industry in US is currently facing a shortage of kitchen staff with as many as 800,000 openings at the end of 2019.

In such a situation, restaurant owners and fast food chains may turn to Flippy to do the work at a cheap cost.

Miso Robotics is also making certain changes to make the robot more affordable and convenient to restaurant owners. The company has already reduced the price of Flippy from $100,000 in 2016 to $10,000 in 2020.

It is also working towards finding effective space usage reduction ways. So, the new and improved Flippy, in the future, could be mounted to rails or hung from the ceiling.