Meet Fraidycat that allows you to keep tab on your things across internet

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 17:43 IST

Almost all of us have accounts in several social media apps that enable us to connect with friends and family. But keeping tabs on all that’s happening is a tough task, this is where Fraidycat comes into play.

Fraidycat is a desktop app or browser extension for Firefox, Chrome, Windows, Mac and Linux. Released towards the end of 2019, Fraidycat received a significant update on February 24.

According to a report by The Verge, the update has rendered Fraidycat all the more user-friendly. It has brought together all your preferred stuff on internet into a single easy-to-read page -- very much like a RSS reader, with more power.

The link of your favourite website has to be dropped and then labelled properly. It can be seen on Fraidycat under a tab and the user can update frequently.

In Fraidycat, follows are arranged by tag. The tags can be checked in real-time, daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly.

If people you are following have updated anything in the past couple of days, it will be shown in dark green colour. For updates which are a month old, the colour would be cyan.

There are different colours for updates which are much older. Fraidycat creator Kicks Condor said with the invention he wanted to move away from a cluttered and noisy feed.

“I don’t want a giant noisy feed that’s dominated by anyone who posts the most frequently or, worse, the most flagrantly,” Condor said in a YouTube video.

According to The Verge, you can organize your Fraidycat lists and make it more convenient for you to switch between whom you are following. This can be done either based on the frequency or by the individual tags which you have given to each item. He said the idea behind Fraidycat is to create a sense of nostalgia for a younger, more innocent internet.