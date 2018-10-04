Meet Nokia 7.1, new mid-range smartphone with Android One

HMD Global on Thursday launched a new Nokia smartphone. Nokia 7.1 starts at 299 Euros, and it will be available in select markets this month.

Nokia 7.1 looks much like the Nokia 7 Plus but comes with a notch display. HMD Global introduced its first Nokia smartphone with a notch display in India, the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Nokia 7.1 will be available in two colours of gloss midnight blue and gloss steel.

Like the other Nokia phones, Nokia 7.1 is also part of Google’s Android One programme. The smartphone will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. HMD Global will roll out Android 9 Pie for Nokia 7.1 next month.

Nokia 7.1 specifications

Nokia 7.1 features a Full HD+ 5.84-inch ‘PureDisplay’ with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Nokia’s PureDisplay technology is said to offer an elevated HDR viewing experience. It is the first phone to feature this

Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. There is another variant available with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Nokia 7.1 is fuelled by a 3,060mAh battery with USB Type-C port for charging. The smartphone also supports fast charging claimed to offer up to 50% charge in 30 minutes. In the photography department, Nokia 7.1 sports ZEISS-powered 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual cameras. The smartphone comes with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) for video recording.

Nokia 7.1 in gloss midnight blue. (HT Photo)

There’s bothie which uses the front and rear cameras at the same time. On the Nokia 7.1, users will be able to adjust the size of both sides on the bothie frame. This feature will be rolled out to other Nokia phones soon. Users can also minimise and maximise the blur effect on photos. The front 8-megapixel camera also has ZEISS lens.

Connectivity options on the Nokia 7.1 include dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nokia True wireless earbuds, Nokia Pro wirelss earphones

Along with the Nokia 7.1, HMD Global also launched two new audio accessories – Nokia True wireless earbuds and Nokia Pro wireless earphones. Nokia True wireless earbuds offers 3.5 hours of playback and comes with a portable charging case. The wireless earphones connected to a neckband is said to offer 10 hours of playback time on a single charge.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 21:58 IST