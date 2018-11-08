Meet One UI, Samsung’s new approach to make user experience better on big-screen phones

Samsung wants to make experience on big smartphones more convenient for its users. Announced at the Samsung Developer Conference, One UI is specially designed for smartphones with large displays.

Based on Google’s Android Pie, One UI has a minimalist design approach. Every customisation on the UI is made for apps and features to stand out and be more accessible to users. One UI keeps the most used actions and features at the bottom half of the screen where it’s easier to reach.

“The experience was reengineered to reduce clutter and distractions, allowing the user to better focus and quickly navigate their phone,” Samsung said in its press release.

Samsung’s One UI comes at a time when the smartphone industry is shifting to an all-screen design. While more display reduces the need for bezels, software optimisation is still far behind.

Samsung One UI features

Samsung has revamped the UI of many apps using the entire screen to its maximum. For example, the alarm section which usually leaves half the screen empty is now filled entirely. Text on the app is bigger with the alarms now available at the bottom half of the screen. The notification panel too pulls down to the bottom displaying over the entire screen.

Night Mode on Samsung’s One UI. (Samsung)

One UI will also show cards with relevant information like upcoming events, notes, alarms and more. Apps like gallery have more visibility now with a dark background. Samsung has also introduced ‘Night Mode’ with “clear and intuitive visuals” on One UI.

One UI was introduced along with Samsung’s Galaxy foldable phone. The new foldable smartphone features an Infinity Flex Display which runs One UI based on Android Pie. The beta version of One UI will be available along with Android 9 Pie beta which is rolling out for Galaxy S9 and Note 9 this month. Developers in nine countries including India can start testing One UI. The stable version will be released in January next year.

How to become One UI beta tester

Download Samsung Members app from Galaxy Apps or Play Store.

Open Notices and select “Open UI Beta Program Registration”.

After signing in, go to Settings > Update Software > Download Updates Manually.

Your smartphone will update and the beta version will be uploaded.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 11:33 IST