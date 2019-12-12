Meet Rewound, an app that turns your iPhone into classic iPod

tech

Remember the classic iPod? It was one of the most successful products from Apple. People loved it for simple design and interface featuring the iconic click wheel navigation. With smartphones long replaced such portable media players, you can still replicate the experience with a new “Rewound” application.

Rewound is a free to download application on Apple App Store. The app essentially comes with an iPod-like interface and supports music streaming from Apple Music. Rewound will also add support for other music streaming apps like Spotify in the future. Rewound comes with the click wheel navigation but with haptic feedback. The app works with iPhone and iPod Touch running iOS 10 and above. The themes can be downloaded and customised as well.

Rewound developers don’t hesitate in admitting the app was intended for nostalgia. “It is an experimental project exploring the blurring lines between the digital and physical world,” Rewound developer Louis Anslow of Rethought agency told CNET.

“Edgeless displays with haptic feedback can become any device you wish. Rewound lets users morph their iPhone into a retro 2000s era MP3 player -- whatever brand or model they preferred,” Anslow added.

Anslow’s Rewound isn’t the only app that has tried to replicate the iPod experience on iPhone. Last month, The Verge reported about an app developed by design student in New York City, which also mimicked the iPod interface on iPhone.

An early look of the app revealed the classic Click Wheel option. The app also drew attention of Tony Fadell, also called father of the iPod, who said the app was a “nice throwback.”