Meet Sony UHS-II, the world’s toughest and fastest SD card

Sony India on Monday announced the launch of UHS-II SD card. Touted as the world’s toughest and fastest SD card, the new chip is part of SF-G series TOUGH specification range. Sony’s UHS-II SD card is available in two variants 64GB and 128GB, priced at Rs 13,290 and Rs 24,590.

Sony says the new SD card has been specially designed for power users like professional photographers and videographers. The company claims the SD card has the world’s fastest read and write speeds. It is bend proof to 180N and drop proof to 5 metres. SF-G series cards come with IPX8 and IP6X ratings for water and dust resistance, respectively.

UHS-II SD card is also said to be the world’s first rib-less SD card with no write protection switch.

“Capturing fast-moving and unpredictable subjects, the new SF-G series is equipped with the world’s fastest write speed of up to 299MB/s, buffer clearing time is minimised, allowing the photographer to shoot many frames per second and capture the action that they want. The SF-G series TOUGH specification range also supports V90, the highest standard of video speed class, making it an ideal companion for shooting high resolution video,” the company said in a release.

“Furthermore, transferring high capacity photo and video files is made simple with the SF-G series TOUGH specification, thanks to a read speed of up to 300MB/s. This is another world’s fastest which dramatically enhances workflow efficiency after the shooting is all wrapped up. In a further acknowledgement of the practical needs of photographers, the SF-G series TOUGH specification range feature bright yellow banding design, making the card easier to spot in dark shooting conditions,” it added.

SF-G series TOUGH specification SD cards are also X-ray proof, magnet proof, anti-static, temperature proof and feature UV Guard.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 14:51 IST