Meet the five key startups showcased at Microsoft Future Decoded Tech Summit

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 11:53 IST

Microsoft at its Future Tech Summit in Bengaluru showcased startups using the company’s cloud ecosystem. These startups include the likes of Spektacom, which was founded by former cricketer Anil Kumble.

“Startups are an indisputable innovation engine, and Microsoft is partnering with startups across India to help propel their growth. Whether it’s building the first application, landing a key customer, or scaling to a million users, Microsoft is committed to offer joint sales engagements with startups, along with access to our technology, and new community spaces that promote collaboration across local and global ecosystems,” said Microsoft in a release.

ElasticRun: This Pune-based logistics startup uses an AI-powered platform to provide capacity planning, real-time order marching, and automated order collection and payment system for e-tailers, consumer good companies, and other service providers. ElasticRun recently raised $40 million from the likes of Prosus Ventures and Avataar.

Spektacom: Founded by former cricketer Anil Kumble, this startup uses AI and other cutting edge technologies to understand the science behind sports. The company has developed a “Power Bat” which uses data-capturing tech along with AI, machine learning and cloud to help better understand the quality of the game.

Bizongo: One of the top multi-category packaging platforms, this startup recently raised $30 million in a series C funding led by Switzerland-based hedge fund Schroder Adveq. Bizongo is known to build solutions to automate the supply chain.

Sun Mobility: This startup offers a unique “Battery as a Service” solution for electric vehicles. Based in Bengaluru, Sun Mobility is led by Chetan Maini, who was among the first to bring electric cars in India with the Reva, and Uday Khemka, vice-chairman of the Sun Group. Sun Mobility has partnered with Uber. The company said it will offer swappable batteries as services to fleet owners and Uber’s driver partners.

Bionic Yantra: Another Bengaluru-based startup, Bionic Yantra uses robotics to help severely injured people. The company has developed wearable robotic exoskeleton to help injured people better rehabilitate and walk again. The company also uses IoT and ML for purposes such as predicting patient recovery.