Meizu M16th, latest OnePlus 6T rival, to launch in India on December 5

Earlier this week Meizu confirmed its comeback to the Indian smartphone market with three new smartphones. The Chinese smartphone maker has now shared media invite for its in India which will take place on December 5.

Meizu will launch its flagship smartphone, Meizu M16th which will compete with OnePlus 6T. Meizu had first launched the M16th in China earlier this August. Like the OnePlus 6T, Meizu M16th is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, and features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of design, Meizu M16th has slim bezels but with no notch display. The smartphone packs 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Meizu M16th sports dual 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras at the rear. On the software front, Meizu M16th runs custom FlymeOS based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Meizu has also started sharing teasers of its upcoming smartphone on Twitter. Meizu will launch three smartphones in total including its budget M6T smartphone, along with a new mid-range smartphone. With its budget smartphone, Meizu will be competing against players like Xiaomi, Realme and Honor.

Meizu had last launched the Pro 7 smartphone in India earlier this April. Meizu Pro 7 priced at Rs 22,999, features dual displays with the secondary screen showing the time, weather and notifications. Meizu is also expected to launch two more smartphones in India the following month in January, 2018.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 18:29 IST