Meizu M16th, M6T, C9 smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Meizu on Wednesday launched three new smartphones in India. Meizu’s new product portfolio comprises two budget phones and one in the affordable premium segment.

Meizu C9 is the cheapest of the lot with a price tag of Rs 5,999. The smartphone is being offered for an introductory price of Rs 4,999 in partnership with Reliance Jio for the first 10 days. It will go on sale starting today at 4:00 pm.

Meizu M6T which comes in two colours of black and rose gold will be available at Rs 7,999. Lastly, Meizu M16th with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 39,999. All three phones will be available exclusively via Amazon India.

Meizu M16th specifications

Meizu M16th doesn’t have a notch but flaunts slim bezels with a 6-inch display (2160x1080 pixels). The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor along with face unlock for security.

For photography, Meizu M16th sports a dual-camera setup of 13-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors. Up front it houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,010mAh battery.

Meizu M6T specifications

Meizu M6T comes with a 5.7-inch display with 720x1440 pixels resolution. It has a dual-camera module of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel Sony IMX278 sensor. Under the hood, it runs on MediaTek’s MT6750 octa-core processor paried with a 3,300mAh battery.

Meizu C9 specifications

Meizu has a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel front camera. Meizu C9 packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage with further expansion up to 128GB. It offers a 3,000mAh battery, fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well.

