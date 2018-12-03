Meizu M16th vs OnePlus 6T: Price, specifications, features compared

Meizu is making a comeback to the Indian market with three new smartphones including Meizu M16th. The company will unveil these new devices on December 5.

Meizu’s M16th will compete with OnePlus’ latest flagship phone, OnePlus 6T. Other two new Meizu phones will be targeted at the mid-range segment and compete with the likes of Moto One Power and Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Meizu M16th vs OnePlus 6T: Price

Meizu hasn’t disclosed price of its new smartphone. Since it’s going to compete with OnePlus 6T, it’s safe to predict it will be priced around Rs 37,000. OnePlus 6T with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB are available for Rs 41,999 and Rs 45,999 respectively. OnePlus recently launched a Purple Thunder edition of the phone which retails at Rs 41,999.

In China, Meizu M16th price starts at CNY 2,698 (Rs 27,000 approximately) for the base model featuring 6GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage.

Meizu M16th vs OnePlus 6T: Display and design

OnePlus 6T comes with a waterdrop notch on the front with 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display (1080 x 2280 pixels resolution) with Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. The phone has glass back panel. It also has an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Meizu M16th also has slim bezels but doesn’t have a notch on the front. The phone, however, also has an in-screen fingerprint sensor, which allows users to unlock the phone by just tapping on the screen. The phone comes with 6-inch display with 2160x1080 pixels resolution.

Meizu M16th vs OnePlus 6T: Camera

OnePlus 6T comes with dual-rear cameras including 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors. The camera comes with unique modes like Nightscape and studio lighting effects in portrait mode. On the front it has 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Meizu M16th also has dual-rear cameras but with 13-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors. On the front it has 20-megapixel sensor. The camera supports Laser focusing, Dual ISP, Continuous shooting, Panorama mode, and Ring 6-LED flash light.

Meizu M16th vs OnePlus 6T: Processor, RAM and battery

OnePlus 6T runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. The phone comes in multiple RAM and storage combinations – 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The phone is powered by a 3,700mAh battery with fast charging support.

Meizu M16th is also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. The phone comes in 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB combinations. The phone is powered by a smaller 3,010mAh battery.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 10:27 IST