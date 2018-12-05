Meizu M16th vs OnePlus 6T: Price, specifications, features compared

Meizu on Wednesday made its comeback to India with three new smartphones. Meizu launched two budget phones – C9 and M6T, and M16th in the affordable premium segment.

Meizu M16th offers specifications and features similar to OnePlus’ latest flagship smartphone, OnePlus 6T. Here’s a comparison between Meizu M16th and OnePlus 6T based on the prices, specifications and features.

Meizu M16th vs OnePlus 6T: Price

Meizu M16th with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is offered at Rs 39,999. Meizu M16th is available only in one storage variant. OnePlus 6T with the same storage configuration is priced at Rs 41,999. It is also available with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 37,999. The high-end model of OnePlus 6T (8GB+256GB) retails at Rs 45,999.

Meizu M16th vs OnePlus 6T: Display and design

OnePlus 6T features a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display (1080 x 2280 pixels resolution) with Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. The smartphone has a tiny ‘waterdrop notch’ and a glass back panel. It also has an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Meizu M16th flaunts slim bezels but sans the notch on its 6-inch display with 2160x1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, and is wrapped in a 3D glass body.

Meizu M16th vs OnePlus 6T: Camera

OnePlus 6T sports a dual-camera setup with 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors. The dual cameras offer features like Nightscape and studio lighting effects in portrait mode. On the front it has 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Meizu M16th also has dual-rear cameras with 13-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors. Up front, it has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The camera supports Laser focusing; Dual ISP, Continuous shooting, Panorama mode, and Ring 6-LED flash light.

Meizu M16th vs OnePlus 6T: Performance

OnePlus 6T is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with a 3,700mAh battery with Dash Charge technology. On the software front, OnePlus 6T runs OxygenOS based on Android 9 Pie.

Meizu M16th is also powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The smartphone has a slightly smaller 3,010mAh battery, and runs FlymeOS based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 13:46 IST