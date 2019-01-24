Meizu zero: Top 5 features of the world’s first portless phone

Meizu zero, the world’s first holeless smartphone, launched in China on Wednesday. Featuring an ‘uninterrupted seamless unibody design, Meizu zero omits all possible external ports seen on a smartphone. It does not even port for USB charging or physical buttons for volume controls.

Meizu zero uses uses wireless technology to carry out functions like audio output, data transfer, charging and more. Meizu zero flaunts a ceramic body and comes with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

No 3.5mm headphone jack and speaker grilles

Meizu zero doesn’t come with any headphone jack or speaker grilles. The smartphone instead uses mSound 2.0 on its display for audio output doubling as a speaker and earpiece. Meizu isn’t the first company to adopt this technology as Xiaomi’s Mi MIX also has the same feature.

Virtual side buttons

In addition to eliminating holes, Meizu has also removed physical side buttons. The smartphone instead uses ‘Pressure Sensing Technology’ for powering the phone on and off, and adjusting the volume. These virtual buttons give haptic feedback on applying pressure. A similar feature was first introduced by HTC where one could press the side panels to launch apps.

eSIM support

Making it a truly holeless smartphone, Meizu zero doesn’t have a SIM tray. The smartphone uses eSIM functionality which is a virtual SIM already equipped in the device. This feature is available on very few phones like Apple’s iPhone XS series and Google Pixel phones.

Meizu Zero comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance (Meizu)

Wireless charging

With no port for charging, Meizu zero relies on wireless charging. The smartphone offers 18W wireless charging with internal chips claimed to reduce heat. Meizu also offers a wireless charging base for the smartphone. The smartphone also has wireless USB 3.0 for data transfer.

No notch display, in-display fingerprint sensor

There’s no presence of notch on the Meizu zero. The smartphone houses the selfie camera on the top panel of the display. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor on its 5.99-inch AMOLED display with UHD resolution and 2.5D glass on top.

