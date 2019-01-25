Meizu zero vs Vivo Apex 2019: Battle of the holeless premium smartphones

Just a day after Meizu’s holeless smartphone launched, Vivo announced its seamless Apex 2019 concept phone. Meizu zero and Vivo Apex 2019 both feature a seamless design with no physical buttons, holes or speaker grilles.

Meizu zero is yet to get a price tag, but Vivo’s Apex 2019 is yet to make its commercial debut. The smartphone will be unveiled at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC). Boasting similar design and specifications, here’s a comparison between the Meizu zero and Vivo Apex 2019.

Seamless design

Meizu zero and Vivo Apex 2019 both boast a seamless design with no holes or ports. Vivo Apex 2019 however uses MagPort for charging and data transfer. Meizu zero offers 18W wireless charging and wireless USB3.0 for data transfer.

The two smartphones feature an all-display design with very slim bezels and no notch. Meizu’s front camera is visible on the top panel, while Vivo Apex 2019 has no presence of a selfie camera. The displays further double as speakers using ‘Body SoundCasting’ technology.

Meizu zero features a seamless design with no holes or ports. (Meizu)

Pressure sensing technology

Meizu zero and Vivo Apex feature pressure sensing technology which replaces the physical power and volume buttons. On the Meizu zero, the virtual buttons when applied pressure give haptic feedback. Vivo calls it ‘Touch Sense’ technology which offers capacitive touch and pressure-sensing on the phone.

In-display fingerprint sensor

Vivo was the first to introduce in-display fingerprint sensor on a smartphone. The company has taken it up a notch with Vivo Nex 2019 as its fingerprint sensor spreads on almost the entire display. Vivo says users can touch almost anywhere to unlock the smartphone. Meizu zero also features an in-display fingerprint sensor but not as advanced as Vivo’s.

Performance

Vivo Apex 2019 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor with a whopping 12GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It is also Vivo’s first 5G smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem. Meizu zero is powered by the older Snapdragon 845 processor with Android 9 Pie running on top. It comes with 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB storage options.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 09:48 IST