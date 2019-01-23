Meizu’s new phone has ‘Zero’ physical buttons, open slots: Here’s how it works

Meizu on Wednesday introduced a new smartphone in China. Called Zero, Meizu’s new phone has no openings at all – neither for charging port nor speaker grilles. It does not even have an opening for SIM card slot.

So, how does this phone work? For charging, Meizu Zero relies on wireless charging technology, called Super mCharge. While audio can be relayed via Bluetooth, volume is controlled via 3D-touch like pressure sensitive tech.

And for the connectivity, it uses e-SIM, which is also available on phones like Google Pixel, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and wearables like Apple Watch Series 4. The job of speaker grilles is done by a piezoelectric transducer which is located under the display, similar to screen casting technology used by Vivo Nex.

Meizu describes Zero as “the world’s first seamless, uninterrupted phone.” Despite not holes for external slots, Meizu Zero does have rear-camera module and selfie-camera on the front.

As far as specifications go, Meizu Zero comes with a 5.99-inch Super AMOLED display with full HD resolution and 2.5D curved glass. The phone runs on now dated Snapdragon 845 processor. In the camera department, the phone features 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors. On the front it has 20-megapixel selfie-camera.

