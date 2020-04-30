Meme lovers, there is an AI meme generator and it is everything you had hoped for

tech

Updated: Apr 30, 2020

You probably source your memes from the world wide web, Twitter, Facebook etc. But then you are relying on some smart fellows out there to make these memes and release them to the world like good vibes. However, we all know for anything a human brain can do, there is an artificial intelligence-equipped application out there doing the same thing.

We give you the AI meme generator from imgflip.

This site comes ready with 48 popular meme templates and you can choose one. The moment you do that, the site starts “predicting a meme”. And in a matter of seconds it is ready. The captions on the meme are generated by AI, you always have an option of feeding in a prefix text like a name or a common noun like men, women, cats… you get the drift.

This site comes ready with 48 popular meme templates and you can choose one. ( Imgflip )

Once your meme is ready you can click on the “Save Meme” button just below the picture and you get a prompt to share it on social media or save it to your computer/device.

You are also encouraged to “Submit this image to the Imgflip community” page that is basically making a laundry list of all memes made by imgflip.

“Find a good one? Save it and submit it to the AI Memes stream!” the site prompts you.

“These captions are generated by a deep artificial neural network. Nothing about the text generation is hardcoded, except that the maximum text length is limited for sanity. The model uses character-level prediction, so you can specify prefix text of one or more characters to influence the text generated. Using someone’s name or other short text as a prefix works best,” the site explains.

However, there is also a warning - “The network was trained using public images generated by users of the Imgflip Meme Generator for the top 48 most popular Meme Templates. Beware, no profanity filtering was done on the training data so you may encounter vulgarity.”

On the community page you can also create your own meme from scratch and submit them. Or save them and share them like good vibes.