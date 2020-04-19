e-paper
MHA bars supply of non-essential items by e-commerce companies during lockdown

MHA bars supply of non-essential items by e-commerce companies during lockdown

Supply of non-essential items by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited during lockdown.

tech Updated: Apr 19, 2020 12:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday said that the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited during the Covod-19 lockdown.

The government had earlier eased restrictions on the e-commerce companies. The move allowed the e-commerce companies to resume operations before the lockdown ends on May 3. Flipkart had already begun taking new orders for smartphones. During the first phase of lockdown, the e-commerce companies had restricted their services to the supply of essential items only.

We have reached out to Flipkart and Amazon for more information.

 

The latest directive from MHA reads:

“In continuation of Ministry of Home Affairs’s Order No. 40-3/2020-DM-I-(A) Dated 15th April, 2020 and 16th April, 2020 and in exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 10 (2) (I) of the Disaster Management Act, the undersigned, in his capacity as Chairperson, National Executive Committee, hereby orders to exclude the following from the consolidated revised guidelines for strict implementation by Ministries/Departments of Government of India, State/Union Territory Governments and State/Union Territory Authorities:

Sub-clause (v) under Clause 14 on Commercial and private establishments

v. E-commerce companies. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to play with necessary permissions.”

