Mi 10 Lite 5G China variant to feature Snapdragon 765G processor

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 10:42 IST

Xiaomi will soon launch Mi 10 Lite 5G in China. The smartphone has already been announced for the global market. Ahead of the China release, Xiaomi has confirmed the China variant will sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

As you already know, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chip comes with 5G support. The processor has become quite popular in the mid-range and lower tier of premium phones this year.

Mi 10 Lite 5G will come with a Samsung AMOLED display with 4300000: 1 ultra-high contrast, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR 10+ resolution. The smartphone is also confirmed to feature 3.5mm headphone jack and wireless connectivity options such as NFC and infrared. The phone is also touted to come with an ultra small waterdrop display.

The specifications of the China variant of Mi 10 Lite does not seem very different from the global model. The phone, however, is expected to come with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

Launched last month, Mi 10 Lite has a 6.57-inch AMOLED Truecolour display and in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone comes with 48-megapixel AI quad-camera and 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is powered by a 4,160mAh battery with 20W fast charge.

According to reports, Mi 10 Lite will come in multiple RAM and storage options. It will be available in 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB.

There’s no word on the availability of the phone in other markets such as India. As far as pricing goes, the European model starts at 349 Euros, which roughly translates to Rs 28,800 approximately.