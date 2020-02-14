Mi 10 price might not be that ‘nice’, says Xiaomi India MD

tech

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 15:23 IST

Xiaomi seems to have revised their pricing strategy following the backlash it faced following the Redmi K20 launch last year. The company ran an aggressive campaign trolling OnePlus with their FlagshipKiller 2.0 and launched two devices – the Redmi K20 Pro and the Redmi K20.

The Redmi K20 Pro started at the price tag of Rs 27,999 while the Redmi K20 started from Rs 21,999. Fans were quite excited about the Pro variant but the price on the Redmi K20 drew quite some flack on Twitter and Facebook.

At that point, last year, Xiaomi India head and global VP Manu Jain wrote an open letter to all Mi Fans defending the price on the K20. Xiaomi also blamed social media accounts for the criticism and backlash.

Now, in a bid to ensure that there is not repeat of a price controversy, Jain posted a tweet about the pricing of the upcoming smartphone – the Mi 10. Jain’s tweet is a prior ‘warning’ or sorts telling Mi Fans that there are certain requirements that the company must meet to get the high-end device to India. It basically translates to – fans should not expect the Mi 10 to be as affordable as Xiaomi’s devices are known to be, not that ‘nice’ at least.

Jain wrote that making “premium devices” requires state-of-the-art facilities which are “so far not available in India”. “We have to import 100% of units if we launch the #Mi10 in India. Hence, it will have a different pricing model than usual,” Jain explained.

RT🔄 with #Mi10 if you want to see it in India. https://t.co/FbRGe4tvjL — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 13, 2020

Jain’s tweet about the price follows his tweet about Xiaomi working hard to get the new Mi 10 to India. Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 in China just yesterday with high-end specs like Qualcomm’s fastest Snapdragon 865 processor.

Xiaomi Mi 10 comes in three storage variants starting with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at CNY 3,999. Mi 10 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage retails at CNY 4,299. It also comes in 12GB+256GB variant which carries a price tag of CNY 4,699.

The Mi 10 Pro which is the more premium model is priced at CNY 4,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Mi 10 Pro with 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB is priced at CNY 5,499 and CNY 5,999 respectively.

Starting with the Mi 10 Pro, it comes in three colour options of blue, white and pink. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It also offers 180Hz touch refresh rate for a better gaming and scrolling experience.

The Mi 10 Pro comes with 5G support backed by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 smartphone. Xiaomi is the third brand to use this chipset after ZTE and Samsung. It also comes with LPDDR 5 RAM, UFS 3.0 and Adreno 650 GPU. Connectivity options on the Mi 10 Pro include Wi-Fi 6 and NFC.

For photography, Mi 10 sports a quad camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 20-megapixel, 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. The phone has OIS+EIS and 8K video recording capability. Xiaomi also unveiled the Mi 10 Pro has a DxO Mark score of 124.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. It is also compatible with Qi wireless charging standard.

Xiaomi Mi 10 isn’t very different from its Pro sibling. It comes with almost the same features and specs like the Mi 10 Pro. The Mi 10 also has a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup but with a different set of sensors. These include two 2-megapixel cameras and a 13-megapixel camera. . The Mi 10 has a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.