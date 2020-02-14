Mi 10 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: The best of Xiaomi against the best of Samsung

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 13:15 IST

Just a day after Samsung showed off its flagship phone prowess, Xiaomi also unveiled its flagship offering. Xiaomi’s Mi 10 series features two phones namely Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Of the two, Mi 10 Pro has a more premium offering with its cameras and performance. It also has the goods to challenge Galaxy S20 Ultra which is Samsung’s most powerful phone so far.

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra are one of the best phones right now, at least on paper. Both phones come with similarities in the performance and camera department. There are some sections where one phone trumps the other. We take a look at Mi 10 Pro and Galaxy S20 Ultra and compare on the basis of specs, features and price.

Design, display

The Mi 10 Pro and Galaxy S20 Ultra both feature a punch-hole camera up front but with different placements. Mi 10 Pro’s curved display is more prominent with the Galaxy S20 offering a slight curved one. Both phones overall look premium and beautiful and the choice can be based on people’s preference.

But the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s display beats Xiaomi’s with an AMOLED QHD+ screen and 120Hz refresh rate. The Mi 10 Pro also has an AMOLED panel but with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It however compensates with a 180Hz touch refresh rate for better scrolling and gaming experience.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. ( Samsung )

Performance

Under the hood, Mi 10 Pro and Galaxy S20 Ultra both use Samsung’s fastest Snapdragon 865 processor. But Samsung also uses the Exynos 990 chipset for the Galaxy S20 Ultra for some markets. The two flagship phones also come with support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6.

Powering the Mi 10 Pro is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging, 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. The Galaxy S20 Ultra has a bigger 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It also comes with wireless charging and wireless share.

Camera

Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung’s first phone with a 108-megapixel camera which is a wide-angle lens. In total it’s a quad camera setup with a 12-megapixel ultra wide lens, 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a depth sensor. The smartphone also offers a whopping 100x zoom. Galaxy S20 Ultra boasts a 40-megapixel front camera for selfies.

On the Mi 10 Pro, there’s a 108-megapixel primary camera, 20-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel sensor. For selfies, there’s a 20-megapixel camera up front.

Price

The accurate comparison for the price of Mi 10 Pro and Galaxy S20 Ultra cannot be made since it’s available in different markets. Still, a fair idea can be drawn from the current prices. In China, the Mi 10 Pro starts at CNY 5,499 (Rs 56,300 approx) for the 8GB+256GB variant. As for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the base model with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at $1,399 (Rs 99,900 approx).

The 12GB+512GB variant of the Mi 10 Pro carries a price tag of CNY 5,999 which translates to roughly Rs 61,400 approx. The Galaxy S20 Ultra offers a massive 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant at $1,599 which exceeds a lakh.

Takeaways

Comparing the two phones on paper, Samsung has an upper hand in areas like the display and camera. The Mi 10 Pro isn’t so far off either. But the Galaxy S20 Ultra also carries a very high price tag which has been the highest for a Galaxy S series.