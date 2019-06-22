Mi 9T Pro, Mi CC9: Xiaomi’s new phones coming soon

Xiaomi just announced a new ‘CC’ smartphone series in partnership with Meitu. It is also expected to launch Mi 9T Pro which is most likely the global version of Redmi K20 Pro.

What was expected to be a smartphone launch in China turned out to be an announcement for Xiaomi’s CC series. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said CC stands for ‘Colourful and Creative’ and the smartphones are being developed by a ‘Chic and Cool’ team along with art students.

As for the Mi 9T Pro, this smartphone recently received Bluetooth certification hinting at an imminent launch. Xiaomi recently launched Mi 9T in Malaysia, the global version of Redmi K20. Similarly, the Mi 9T Pro is expected to be the global variant of Redmi K20 Pro.

Here’s a look at the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi CC9, CC9e

Xiaomi assured that the new smartphones will be launched soon but hasn’t provided a date yet. The first smartphones from the CC series are expected to be the Mi CC9. According to a leaked teaser, the Mi CC9 is seen with a flip camera mechanism like the Asus 6z. Mi CC9 will come with triple cameras which flip to the front for selfies.

Highlighting the ‘CC’ meaning, the Mi CC9 flaunts a white and pink colour combination. The smartphone is also expected to come with camera-focused beauty features. As for the number 9, it is said to signify the age of Xiaomi which is nine years.

In terms of specifications, Mi CC9 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 chipset. It could sport a 48-megapixel sensor, and house an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro recently showed up on Bluetooth SIG certification website. While this didn’t reveal any details about the phone, it confirmed the Mi 9T Pro name and its model number which is similar to the Redmi K20 phones.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro will most likely come with the same specifications as Redmi K20 Pro. If so, Mi 9T Pro would come with an edge-to-edge display, pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 855 chipset, and triple rear cameras.

