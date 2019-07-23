Mi Anniversary sale: Top deals and offers on Xiaomi Mi LED smart TVs

tech

Xiaomi is running Mi 5th Anniversary sale. on its website. During the two-day online sale, Xiaomi has put up all of its key smart TVs on sale with big discounts and offer.

Xiaomi is offering the highest discount on Mi LED TV 4X PRO 55-inch. After the price cut, the smart TV is available for Rs 37,999 on Mi Anniversary sale. The maximum retail price of the smart TV is Rs 49,999. Note that the smart TV was earlier available online for Rs 39,999.

Xiaomi is also offering discounts on Mi LED TV 4C PRO 80 cm (32), Mi LED TV 4A PRO 108cm (43), Mi LED TV 4A PRO 80 cm (32), and Mi LED TV 4 PRO 138.8 cm (55).

Mi LED TV 4X PRO comes with a 55-inch 4K HDR display. The smart TV features 20W stereo speakers. It runs on a 64-bit quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM. On the software front, it offers a custom Patchwall UI. The device has 8GB of built-in storage. The smart TV comes with multiple ports – 2 x USB, 1 x AV, 3 x HDMI, 1 x Ethernet, 1 x S/PDIF Out. It also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

