Mi Band 4 to 65-inch smart TV: Xiaomi to launch new ‘Smarter Living’ products on September 17

Xiaomi is going to launch a range of new IoT products including Mi Band 4 and 65-inch smart TV on September 17. Here’s what we know about the upcoming Mi devices.

tech Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mi Band 4 to launch in India soon
Mi Band 4 to launch in India soon(Xiaomi )
         

Xiaomi on Tuesday will launch a range of new products under its ‘Smart Living’ products in India. The company has already confirmed Mi Band 4 will be one of the new devices it will showcase.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is an upgraded version of the Mi Band 3 which launched in India last year. The wearable is set to be one of the cheapest fitness trackers with full colour display. Ahead of the official launch, Mi Band 4 price in India had leaked. While the box price of Mi Band 4 is Rs 2,499, it is most likely to be available at much lower price like other Xiaomi devices. Mi Band 4 is already listed on Amazon.in.

Already available in China, the Mi Band 4 has a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with 120 x 120 pixels resolution. The fitness tracker comes with a 135mAh battery and supports the latest Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. Mi Band 4 China model also supports 5ATM for water resistance. The smart band comes with usual set of sensors including heart rate monitor.

Apart from Mi Band 4, Xiaomi will reportedly launch a new 65-inch smart TV in India. Set to take on OnePlus TV, the new Mi LED 65-inch TV comes with 4K HDR support and Dolby and DTS audio. The smart TV is said to come with a slimmer form factor. It will run on Android-based custom Patchwall OS along with voice support. Leaked specifications of Mi LED 65-inch are 2GB of RAM, 16GB built-in storage, and quad-core Cortex A53 SoC.

Xiaomi is likely to introduce more IoT products under its Smart Living portfolio. Last year, Xiaomi had launched Mi Band 3, Mi LED TV 4 Pro, Mi Air Purifier 2S, Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera 360, and Xiaomi Mi Luggage.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 19:05 IST

