Mi Band 4 to Honor Band 5: Top activity trackers to help achieve your health goals

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 18:19 IST

Whether you are an athlete or just an individual trying to keep tabs on your general health, there’s no denying that owning an activity tracker puts you in a better position. Apart from analysing your activity performance and health progress in depth, a tracker helps you stay connected with the world through its range of built-in features. With a wide selection of wearables for the wrist, it gets confusing to pick the best one. So, here’s our list of some of the best activity trackers that you would like to check out.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is available for Rs 2,299. The smart activity tracker comes with a heart rate sensor as well. The wearable has a 0.95-inch AMOLED colour display. It is powered by a 135mAh battery. The device comes with 5ATM water resistance. The Mi Band 4 also sports an upgraded UI which is now richer and more interactive.

Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker

If you are looking for an activity tracker with outstanding battery life, high water-resistance and trendy design, then Fitbit Charge 3 is worth considering. Made of aerospace-grade aluminium, it has a Corning Gorilla Glass panel, sleek-looking case, and touch-screen display. It comes with a full suite of fitness tracking features, such as all-day step counting, heart rate monitoring and SmartTrack for automatic analysis of workout sessions.

It consists of over 15 exercise modes, including run, bike, yoga, swim and circuit training, provides step-by-step workout guidance, and allows you to set fitness goals. The swim-proof watch tracks swims up to 50m and has a battery that lasts up to 7 days.

The REM feature helps in analyzing the sleep quality and also provides tips to improve, if required. It enables calling and texting without using your phone. Besides, you can stay updated with everyday apps on your smartphone and receive notifications. The Fitbit app provides an in-depth understanding of female health by keeping a track on the periods and recording symptoms.

Apple Watch Series 5

For iOS users who are willing to spend money, the Apple Watch Series 5 is undoubtedly the top product to consider. A mix of high-end features, mainly fitness-oriented, and fashion, the watch offers both versatility and convenience to its users with a battery life of up to 18 hours. The watch is waterproof and has a 64-bit dual-core S5 processor. The Activity Ring analyzes your everyday workout and movement. Electrical and optical heart sensors keep a check on your heart rate.

Its Cellular feature facilitates calling from the trail, streaming music on the slopes and texting while surfing. With a built-in compass, GPS and ground elevation, the activity tracker provides direction. Through its Cycle Tracking app, the smart-watch makes it convenient for female users to enter the information about their menstrual cycle and helps in keeping a track of the same. Additional features include an always-on retina display, international emergency calling, the App Store, Noise App and Apple Music Library.

Samsung Galaxy Fit E Activity Tracker

If you are an Android user and looking for a comfortable, reliable and durable fitness band, then Galaxy Fit E activity tracker powered by Samsung is worth considering. It features a compact display to enable a clear view of all the essential fitness information and set goals.

The Auto Workout Tracking feature automatically tracks walking, running and dynamic workout, while Auto Sleep Tracker detects your body movement to analyze your sleep patterns. The Samsung Health app checks and monitors your heart rate from time to time. Along with analyzing your activity status, it allows you to receive notifications without losing connection with your smartphone. It has a battery life of about 6 to 7 days and offers water resistance of up to 5 ATM.

HONOR Band 5

With multiple sports modes, 14-day standby battery and 5 ATM water resistance, HONOR Band 5 is one of the best activity trackers to own. The tracker has an AMOLED touch screen display, home button control, SpO2 Monitor tracker, and smart music and volume controls. It helps you understand and monitor your fitness and health status through its built-in features like heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, fitness and swimming monitoring. Huawei Health-App keeps you connected with your phone and allows you to receive smart notifications and message reminders.

