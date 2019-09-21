Mi Band 4: Top alternatives to the new fitness tracker in India

tech

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:20 IST

Xiaomi brought its latest fitness band to India earlier this week. Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes with upgrades like a colour display, revamped UI and new features like music controls.

Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs 2,299 and it will be available for sale next on September 28. The new fitness band features a 0.95-inch AMOLED display, has 5ATM rating for water resistance, 24/7 heart rate monitoring and new activity modules as well. Mi Band 4 also supports unlimited watch faces and music controls for popular apps.

With the Mi Band 4 being the latest entrant in the fitness tracker market, we take a look at some of the alternatives users can consider.

Honor Band 5

Honor Band 5 is possibly the closest competitor to the Mi Band 4. Honor Band 5 also features a 0.95-inch AMOLED colour display. It is equipped with Huawei’s ‘TruSleep2.0’ to monitor heart rate and breathing, and alerts users if there’s any decrease or increase in their heart rate records. It also identifies six common sleeping problems. Honor Band 5 displays calls and notifications from apps. It is 5ATM rated and has different swimming features.

Honor Band 5. ( Honor )

Fitbit Inspire

Fitbit Inspire is priced higher than the Mi Band 5 but it’s loaded with health features. Fitbit Inspire features automatic exercise recognition, all-day calorie counter, food logging for daily meals, and female health tracking. Fitbit Inspire is also one of the most good looking fitness trackers and comes in two colours of black and sangria. It is priced at Rs 6,180.

Fitbit Inspire in sangria colour. ( Fitbit )

Samsung Galaxy Fite

Samsung Galaxy Fite priced at Rs 2,490 is another budget fitness tracker with all the required features. It however lacks a colour display. Galaxy Fite supports calls, notifications from apps, reminders and calendar events. It tracks activities like walking, running and workout. The fitness tracker also sends a heart rate alert to the user’s phone once an activity is started.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 12:15 IST