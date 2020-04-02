Mi Band 5 set to launch on April 3 along with 21 new Xiaomi products

tech

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 15:45 IST

Xiaomi is hosting a big event on April 3 to showcase as many as 22 new products. One of the new devices rumoured to be launched at the event is Mi Band 5. The new fitness tracker will succeed Xiaomi’s popular Mi Band 3 and Mi Band 4.

According to Gizchina via Tizenhelp, Xiaomi’s Mi Band 5 will sport a 1.2-inch display. The band may also come with NFC connectivity for models outside China. The connectivity option is likely to bring support for payment services like Google Pay. Also, a larger display promises better readability on the fitness tracker.

Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 is currently available in India for Rs 2,299. The fitness tracker has a 0.95 inches AMOLED display with 5ATM water resistance.

Mi Band 4 houses a bunch of sensors including 3-axis accelerometer + 3-axis gyroscope; PPG heart rate sensor; and Capacitive wear monitoring sensor. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 BLE connectivity. The fitness tracker is powered by a 135mAh battery. Mi Band 4 works with phones running Android 4.4 and iOS 9.0 or above.

Mi Band 4 comes with various workout modes such as cycling, walking, pool swimming, treadmill, exercise, outdoor running, steps counter, distance, and calories burned.

Xiaomi also offers a Mi Band 3i in India. Priced at Rs 1,299, Mi Band 3i has a 0.78-inch AMOLED display. It comes with 5ATM water resistance. It’s powered by a 110mAh battery.