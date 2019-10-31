Mi CC9 Pro: All you need to know about Xiaomi’s 108MP camera phone

tech

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:01 IST

Xiaomi will introduce its first ever 108-megapixel camera phone on November 5. Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi’s official teasers have already given a good look at what’s dubbed as Mi CC9 Pro. According to reports, Xiaomi Mi CC9 could launch as Mi Note 10 globally.

Camera

The biggest highlight of Mi CC9 Pro is going to the 108-megapixel camera. Xiaomi last month had announced a partnership with Samsung to offer 100-megapixel camera tech. The two companies have already partnered with 64-megapixel camera sensor, available on phones such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro.

The 108-megapixel camera is said to deliver 2032 x 9024 pixels resolution images and higher quality daylight images. According to reports, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro will have five cameras.

Design

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro comes with what appears to be an AMOLEd display with a notch at the top center. The phone offers dual curved edge screen, similar to a few premium phones launched recently. Xiaomi claims the new phone will offer good grip and will be comfortable to carry around.

Key specs

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor. The smartphone will come with a 5,260mAh battery along with 30W fast charging support. According to Xiaomi, Mi CC9 Pro can be charged up to 58% in 30 minutes.

